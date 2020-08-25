US Demands Safe Return of Rohingya Refugees to Myanmar - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States marked the third anniversary of Myanmar's military campaign that drove some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims into exile in Bangladesh with a fresh demand for accountability and a safe return of the refugees, US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Orgatus said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The United States marked the third anniversary of Myanmar's military campaign that drove some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims into exile in Bangladesh with a fresh demand for accountability and a safe return of the refugees, US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Orgatus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Three years after Burma's [Myanmar's] security forces launched brutal attacks against hundreds of thousands of Rohingya men, women, and children, the United States reiterates its call for justice for victims and accountability for those responsible," Orgatus said.

The statement also called for an end to fighting in Myanmar's Rakhine State, efforts to protect Rohingya who remain there, unhindered access for humanitarian aid and safety for Rohingya seeking to return from camps in Bangladesh.

An August 25, 2017 attack by Islamist insurgents against a police outpost in Rakhine triggered a furious response by Myanmar government forces and allied militias, in which entire villages were burned, an unknown number of civilians massacred and hundreds of thousands forced into camps in neighboring Bangladesh, according to reports.