MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Washington demands that 55 more Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the Russian embassy and consulates leave the United States in the coming months, the situation on the diplomatic "front" will worsen as a result, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Given the demands put forward by Washington that another 55 of our diplomats and administrative and technical workers should leave the United States in the coming months (and this essentially means expulsion), the situation on the diplomatic 'front' will only get worse," Zakharova said in a statement.

She clarified that there are about 130 Americans working in diplomatic missions in Russia, while less than 200 Russians work in the Russian embassy in Washington and two consulates in New York and Houston.