UrduPoint.com

US Demands To Sell TikTok To Undermine Investor Trust Worldwide - Chinese Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 10:04 PM

US Demands to Sell TikTok to Undermine Investor Trust Worldwide - Chinese Ministry

China strongly opposes potential US demands to sell TikTok as they may seriously undermine investor trust throughout the world, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) China strongly opposes potential US demands to sell TikTok as they may seriously undermine investor trust throughout the world, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the White House had demanded that TikTok Chinese owners sell their share, otherwise the app could be blocked in the country. TikTok's management reportedly discussed the possibility of separating from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to assuage the US authorities' security concerns.

"Forcing the sale of TikTok, which ignores the product and service itself and relies solely on the fact of (the presence of) foreign investment, will greatly undermine the trust of investors around the world, including China, who are investing in the US. If these reports are true, then China strongly opposes," Shu said.

The official also noted that the sale of TikTok or its separation from its parent company is related to the issue of technology exports, therefore all relevant procedures must be carried out in accordance with Chinese law.

"The Chinese government will make a decision that will comply with the law," she said.

Early in March, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a bill that will allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised the bill, saying that it could provide protection against "countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."

On Thursday, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom the lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Related Topics

Hearing World Technology Exports China White House Company Sale Shu March May Commerce All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend DFDF&#039;s achievements at fu ..

7 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extr ..

Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extraordinary to Achieve Militaril ..

3 minutes ago
 Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey ..

Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey, Europe

3 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transactions Thursday

37 minutes ago
 US Prepared to Double Defense Budget if Conflict G ..

US Prepared to Double Defense Budget if Conflict Goes Beyond Ukraine - Top Gener ..

3 minutes ago
 National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark 'P ..

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark 'Pakistan day' in N.Y.

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.