US Demands To Withdraw Russian Troops From Russian Regions Unacceptable - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 07:56 PM

US Demands to Withdraw Russian Troops From Russian Regions Unacceptable - Foreign Ministry

Russia's security response submitted to the United States stressed that Washington's demands to withdraw Russian troops from certain Russian areas are unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia's security response submitted to the United States stressed that Washington's demands to withdraw Russian troops from certain Russian areas are unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The growing military presence of the United States and NATO directly at Russian borders is alarming, while our 'red lines' and fundamental security interests, as well as Russia's sovereign right to protect them, continue to be ignored. Demands in a form of an ultimatum to withdraw troops from certain areas of Russian territory, accompanied by threats of tougher sanctions, are unacceptable and undermine the prospects for reaching real agreements," the ministry said.

>