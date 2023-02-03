US Demands Turkey Stop Flow of Export-Controlled Goods to Russia - Reports

The United States has urged Turkey to stop flow of export-controlled goods to Russia, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States has urged Turkey to stop flow of export-controlled goods to Russia, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

Senior US officials visited Turkey this week to deliver a message to Ankara that a huge amount of export-controlled goods worth tens of millions of Dollars were reaching Russia, the report said. Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson discussed with his Turkish counterparts Washington's concerns about transactions that include US goods.

Between March and October of last year, Turkish exporters sent approximately $800 million worth of goods to Russia, including $300 million in machinery and another $80 million in electronics, the report added, citing people who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The sources also said that Nelson became the third senior official from the US Treasury to visit Turkey in a year in an attempt to urge Ankara to comply with US sanctions. More officials both from the EU and the US are expected to raise the same issue in Turkey in the coming weeks, they added.

Western countries launched a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. Turkey has not joined the sanctions against Russia as they could harm its own economy, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in June.