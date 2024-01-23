Open Menu

US Demands 'urgent' Israeli Probe Into Palestinian-American Teen's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:37 PM

US demands 'urgent' Israeli probe into Palestinian-American teen's death

The United States on Monday demanded Israel launch an "urgent investigation" into the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed by alleged Israeli fire in the West Bank last week

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The United States on Monday demanded Israel launch an "urgent investigation" into the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed by alleged Israeli fire in the West Bank last week.

Tawfiq Ajaq was shot dead Friday in the town of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya, east of Ramallah, the Palestinian news agency Wafa and relatives of the young man said.

"We continue to engage closely with the government of Israel to ascertain as much information as possible and we have called for an urgent investigation to determine the circumstance of his death," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Patel said he was "devastated" by the death of the teenager, a US citizen, and reiterated a call for de-escalation.

The United States has "been clear over the tragic escalation in violence in the West Bank," he said, adding that it was calling "on all parties to avoid escalations."

Both the US Office of Palestinian Affairs and the US Embassy in Jerusalem have been in contact with the teenager's family, Patel said.

When asked by AFP, the Israeli army said that an off-duty police officer and a civilian had fired in the direction of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones.

The army added that a solider was additionally in the area and that claims that he had fired on the teenager were under investigation.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its troops regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Army Police Israel Bank Young Jerusalem Man Ramallah United States Family All Government

Recent Stories

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to ..

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

4 minutes ago
 LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in sc ..

LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

4 minutes ago
 OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

4 minutes ago
 LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

16 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

27 minutes ago
Divisional administration prepared for electoral a ..

Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

12 minutes ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schem ..

RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

2 hours ago
 Sargodha Citrus Fest kicks off in capital; captiva ..

Sargodha Citrus Fest kicks off in capital; captivates fruit enthusiasts

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World