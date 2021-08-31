US Demilitarized Some Equipment in Afghanistan Before Withdrawing - CENTCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States demilitarized some of the military equipment in Afghanistan that it was unable to bring back during the withdrawal from that country, US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie said.

"We brought some of [the equipment] out and we demilitarized some of it," McKenzie said on Monday. "We've also demilitarized equipment that we did not bring out of the airport that included a number of MRAPs (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles), up to 70 MRAPs that we demilitarized that will never be used again by anyone."