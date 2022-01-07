US Democracy at Greater Risk One Year After US Capitol Riot - Obama

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The risk to US democracy is greater today than a year ago when the US Capitol was attacked on January 6 and a sizable number of Republican voters and elected officials have since embraced the claims of election fraud that led to violence in the first place, former President Barack Obama said on Thursday.

"While the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then," Obama said in a statement. "Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6 have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials - many of whom know better."

Obama pointed out that Republican officials across the United States have used the claim that the 2020 presidential elections was fraudulent in order to introduce and enact legislation to control states' election processes.

Meanwhile, those Republicans who pushed back against "anti-democratic forces" in their party have been ostracized, primaried and driven from the party, he said.

Obama noted that it is difficult to defend and uphold democracy and freedom when one of the two major political parties in the United States is actively engaged in undermining democracy.

The former US president said a healthy democracy and system of government are not automatic. The responsibility of defending the United States' fragile democracy falls on all Americans who must nurture and protect it, Obama added.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump arrived at the US Capitol complex to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. A group of Trump supporters entered Congress and in the melee that followed, police shot dead one unarmed protester while numerous officers and protesters were injured.

US law enforcement has arrested and charged more than 725 people participating in the events on January 6 and at least 325 of those have been charged with felony offenses.