UrduPoint.com

US Democracy At Greater Risk One Year After US Capitol Riot - Obama

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Democracy at Greater Risk One Year After US Capitol Riot - Obama

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The risk to US democracy is greater today than a year ago when the US Capitol was attacked on January 6 and a sizable number of Republican voters and elected officials have since embraced the claims of election fraud that led to violence in the first place, former President Barack Obama said on Thursday.

"While the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then," Obama said in a statement. "Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6 have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials - many of whom know better."

Obama pointed out that Republican officials across the United States have used the claim that the 2020 presidential elections was fraudulent in order to introduce and enact legislation to control states' election processes.

Meanwhile, those Republicans who pushed back against "anti-democratic forces" in their party have been ostracized, primaried and driven from the party, he said.

Obama noted that it is difficult to defend and uphold democracy and freedom when one of the two major political parties in the United States is actively engaged in undermining democracy.

The former US president said a healthy democracy and system of government are not automatic. The responsibility of defending the United States' fragile democracy falls on all Americans who must nurture and protect it, Obama added.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump arrived at the US Capitol complex to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. A group of Trump supporters entered Congress and in the melee that followed, police shot dead one unarmed protester while numerous officers and protesters were injured.

US law enforcement has arrested and charged more than 725 people participating in the events on January 6 and at least 325 of those have been charged with felony offenses.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Protest Barack Obama Police Democracy Trump United States January Congress 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

14 minutes ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

14 minutes ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

14 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long D ..

Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long Discontent With Gov't Policies ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.