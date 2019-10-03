UrduPoint.com
US Democrat Lawmakers Demand Accountability On Anniversary Of Khashoggi Murder

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The one year anniversary of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's execution by a Saudi hit team sparked demands for accountability from US Democrat lawmakers on Wednesday, with one senator calling for President Donald Trump to face an investigation for empowering dictators.

"Donald Trump must be investigated for quietly making corrupt requests of foreign governments," Senator Ed Markey said via Twitter. "But there also should be consequences for openly and shamelessly empowering autocrats, especially when doing so fuels one of the worst humanitarian disasters in memory."

The disaster in Markey's statement apparently referred to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen caused by Saudi-led military operations against Houthi rebels that control the capital of Sanaa and much of the country.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Congress to take up legislation to punish Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely suspected of ordering the Khashoggi hit.

"Mitch McConnell; Bring up the Bipartisan Saudi Sanctions Bill. Why won't you act?," Schumer tweeted, referring to the Senate majority leader who controls which legislation is considered by the full Senate.

Bin Salman marked the Khashoggi anniversary by saying he takes full responsibility for the assassination while continuing to deny he had any role in the operation.

On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"The Trump admin. has let MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] get away with murder by not holding the Crown Prince culpable for this killing and cover-up," Senator Richard Blumenthal said via Twitter. "We must not stand idly by as journalistic truth is silenced."

Khashoggi was an opinion columnist for the Washington Post.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, accused the Trump administration of ignoring congressional demands for accountability.

"We honor his memory by fighting for justice and human rights," Warren added in another Twitter message.

The administration has sanctioned 17 Saudis known to have been involved in Khashoggi's murder and the disposal of his body, many of whom were in the consulate room where he was murdered.

