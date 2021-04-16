US Democrat, Republican Voters Overwhelmingly Predict Guilty Verdict in Floyd Trial - Poll

More than three-fourths of likely US voters expect a guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder over the death of suspect George Floyd during an arrest last May, a poll by Rasmussen Reports said on Thursday

"Seventy-seven percent (77 percent) of Republican voters say a guilty verdict is at least somewhat likely, as do 81 percent of Democrats and 77percent of voters not affiliated with either major party," a press release explaining the poll said.

On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases after Chauvin declined to testify, citing a constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

Closing arguments are expected to begin next week, according to media reports.