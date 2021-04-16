UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrat, Republican Voters Overwhelmingly Predict Guilty Verdict In Floyd Trial - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Democrat, Republican Voters Overwhelmingly Predict Guilty Verdict in Floyd Trial - Poll

More than three-fourths of likely US voters expect a guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder over the death of suspect George Floyd during an arrest last May, a poll by Rasmussen Reports said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) More than three-fourths of likely US voters expect a guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder over the death of suspect George Floyd during an arrest last May, a poll by Rasmussen Reports said on Thursday.

"Seventy-seven percent (77 percent) of Republican voters say a guilty verdict is at least somewhat likely, as do 81 percent of Democrats and 77percent of voters not affiliated with either major party," a press release explaining the poll said.

On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases after Chauvin declined to testify, citing a constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

Closing arguments are expected to begin next week, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Murder Police George May Democrats Media

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

24 minutes ago

White House Says Biden Invitation to Putin Remains ..

31 seconds ago

Iraqi civilian killed in Baghdad blast: army

33 seconds ago

Pakistan launches "Pass Track App" to register inc ..

34 seconds ago

Sputnik V Deliveries to India to Begin in April, P ..

36 seconds ago

Poland Declares 3 Russian Diplomats Personae Non G ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.