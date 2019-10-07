UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrat Supporters Outnumber Republicans By 47-42 Percent Margin - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

US Democrat Supporters Outnumber Republicans by 47-42 Percent Margin - Poll

Voters in the United States are leaning toward the Democratic Party by a five percentage point margin in the July-September quarter, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Voters in the United States are leaning toward the Democratic Party by a five percentage point margin in the July-September quarter, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"The current 47 percent to 42 percent Democratic edge is largely in line with what Gallup has measured over the past five years," a press release summarizing the poll said.

However the third quarter gap expanded from three percentage points in the second quarter, the release said.

Over the past five years, Democrats have averaged a four-percentage-point advantage in party identification and leaning, the release noted.

The notable departures were a one-point Republican lead in the first quarter of 2015 after Republicans won control of the US Senate in the 2014 midterm elections, and eight-point Democratic advantages in late 2018 and early 2019, according to the release.

In its surveys, Gallup asks US adults whether they identify politically as Republicans, Democrats or independents.

Those who say they are independent are then asked whether they lean more to the Democratic or Republican Party, the release said.

Related Topics

Senate Lead Gallup United States Democrats 2015 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Decrees on new appointmen ..

1 minute ago

Compression of demand will not help achieve Rs5500 ..

5 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of two including Nati ..

6 minutes ago

Nationalist Politics Threatens UN Effort to End 'S ..

6 minutes ago

Two-day workshop on energy technologies from Oct 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Dr.Yasmin Rashid visits Institute of Cardiology Wa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.