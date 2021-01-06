UrduPoint.com
US Democratic Candidate Ossoff Declares Victory In State Of Georgia's Senate Runoff

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Democratic Candidate Ossoff Declares Victory in State of Georgia's Senate Runoff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Democratic Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff on Wednesday declared victory in his runoff election for one of two open Senate seats - twin contests that will determine which party gains control of the upper chamber of Congress.

"Good morning, it is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia to serve you in the United States Senate. Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me," Ossoff said in a video message on YouTube.

Major US media outlets have not yet declared a victor in the contest between Ossoff and Republican candidate David Perdue, with the race remaining too close to call.

More Stories From World

