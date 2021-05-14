UrduPoint.com
US Democratic Congressman Introduces Bill For Bipartisan Probe Into Jan 6 Capital Attack

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Chairman of the US Congressional Committee on Homeland Security, Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, has introduced legislation to create a 10-person bipartisan commission that will investigate the events of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, the Committee announced on Friday.

"Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced that he has reached an agreement with Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) to introduce legislation to form a bipartisan, independent Commission to investigate the January 6 domestic terrorism attack on the United States Capitol and recommend changes to further protect the Capitol, the citadel of our democracy," the Committee said in a release.

The new legislation will be introduced by Thomson and Ranking Member John Katko today and is expected to be considered on the House floor next week, the release said.

The commission is expected to issue a report with findings on the attack along with recommendations to help prevent such incidents in the future.

On January 6, supporters of the former US President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory. In the four months since the January 6 events, about 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement as investigations remain ongoing

