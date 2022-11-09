UrduPoint.com

US Democratic Lawmaker Omar Wins Reelection In Minnesota - CNN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Democratic Lawmaker Omar Wins Reelection in Minnesota - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Democratic candidate Ilhan Omar has secured her reelection in Minnesota's 5th District, according to CNN.

Republicans are now projected to win at least 41 Senate seats, while Democrats are projected to secure 42.

Republicans are also projected to win at least 87 House seats compared to Democrats' 48.

Voting and tabulation remain ongoing to determine the outcome of midterm elections nationwide, which will decide control of the House and Senate. Democrats currently hold a majority in both chambers.

