US Democratic Lawmakers Introduce Amendment Banning Cluster Munitions Supplies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Democratic Reps. Sara Jacobs and Ilhan Omar have introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that bans the transfer or selling of cluster munitions amid reports that the Biden administration is set to approve the provision of these munitions to Ukraine, media reported.

The two congresswomen introduced the amendment on Thursday, the report said, adding that the Democrats "largely oppose" sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, while Republicans supported the move, believing it would help Kiev in the conflict.

"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no military assistance shall be furnished for cluster munitions, no defense export license for cluster munitions may be issued, and no cluster munitions or cluster munitions technology shall be sold or transferred," the amendment was quoted by the Politico newspaper as saying.

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing US officials, that supplies of cluster munitions to Ukraine were expected to be a temporary move.

On Thursday, media reported that US President Joe Biden had approved the provision of US cluster munitions to Ukraine and was expected to announce the move as part of a new military aid package worth $800 million.

Earlier that day, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said that the US would carefully select which cluster munitions variants to send to Ukraine if the Biden administration indeed chooses to provide them. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the United States supplying cluster munitions to Kiev would represent yet "another step" in escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

The decision on sending these munitions to Kiev would come amid concerns that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia-held territories has stalled.