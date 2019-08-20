US Democratic Leaders Urge Trump Not to Retreat on Gun Background Checks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Democratic leaders in both the US House and Senate said slammed President Donald Trump for his apparent reversal on support for legislation that would call for more intensive background checks on all gun purchases in the United States.

On Sunday, after being asked about gun control laws, Trump told CNN that the United States already has "a lot of background checks," and the focus should be on mental health.

"I pray that the President will listen to the 90 percent of the American people who support universal background checks," Pelosi said on Monday specifically reacting to Trump's comments. "Countless lives have been saved since the passage of background checks legislation."

Pelosi urged Trump to summon Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell back to Washington to ensure that the upper chamber of Congress also passed legislation already approved by the Democrat-controlled House to mandate the expanded background checks.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also took aim at Trump for his apparent backsliding.

"These retreats from President are not only disappointing but also heartbreaking, particularly for the families of the victims of gun violence," Schumer said.

Earlier this month, 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, less than 24 hours before a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton.