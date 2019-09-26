UrduPoint.com
US Democratic Presidential Candidate Warren Tops Competitor Biden For First Time - Poll

Thu 26th September 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The overwhelming preference among Democratic voters for former US Vice President Joe Biden has disappeared, with Senator Elizabeth Warren scoring a tiny lead over Biden in the latest Quinnipiac University poll on Wednesday.

"Warren gets 27 percent of the vote while Biden gets 25 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Though well within the margin of error this is the first time that a candidate other than Biden has had the numerical lead.

"

In the August national poll, Biden received 32 percent while Warren had 19 percent, the release said.

Warren picked up support across the board while receiving one of her largest gains among white voters with a college degree, the release added.

The top two candidates were followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 16 percent, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent and California Senator Kamala Harris at 3 percent, according to the release.

