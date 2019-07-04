US Democratic Presidential Frontrunner Biden Raises $21.5Mln in Second Quarter of 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden raised $21.5 million during the last quarter, the campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Big news: Last quarter we raised more per day than any other presidential campaign - $21.5 million in just over two months, with 97% of donations coming from grassroots donors," Biden's campaign said in a statement on Twitter.

The campaign said that it received 436,000 donations from 256,000 donors during the second quarter, with an average donation amount of $49.

Earlier on Wednesday, a new ABC News/Washington Post survey showed that Biden is leading the Democratic presidential race in terms of electability following the party's debates last week.

However, the former VP has been dramatically surpassed by his competitors Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris when it comes to evaluating brand new ideas and the most outstanding performance, the poll showed.