US Democratic Senator Introduces Bill To End Embargo On Cuba - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Democratic Senator Introduces Bill to End Embargo on Cuba - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) US Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has introduced legislation to end the embargo on Cuba, his office said in a press release on Friday.

"The US-Cuba Trade Act of 2021 would repeal the major statues that codify sanctions against Cuba, including the Helms-Burton Act and the Cuban Democracy Act, as well as other provisions that affect trade, investment and travel with Cuba. It would also establish normal trade relations with the country," Wyden said.

Wyden said in the news release that continuing the US embargo would be a failure of US leadership, adding that Congress has an obligation to improve US-Cuba relations as quickly as possible.

US-Cuba relations have long been tense and they soured under the Trump administration. President Donald Trump toughened the policy once he took office in 2016, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership.

Earlier in January, Cuba was restored to a list of state sponsors of terrorism after being removed from the list by President Barack Obama in 2015.

