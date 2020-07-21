(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) A group of US Democratic Senators have introduced a resolution opposing Russia's inclusion in the Group of Seven (G7), Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said in a press release.

"Instead of using all of the tools at his disposal to fight back against Russian threats against our troops, our election, and the sovereignty of democratic nations across the globe, President Trump has sought to normalize US relations and reward the Kremlin," Durbin said on Monday. "Today's resolution makes clear that the United States Senate will oppose Russia's readmission unless it ceases its malign actions against Ukraine, our allies and the United States.

"

In late May, Trump said that the United States is postponing the G7 meeting, originally planed for June, until September and plans to invite the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea to refresh the very outdated group of countries. Trump said he does not feel the G7 properly represents what is going on in the world.

The G7 is composed of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.