UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democratic Senators Urge Biden To Pressure Saudi Arabia To End Blockade Of Yemen

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

US Democratic Senators Urge Biden to Pressure Saudi Arabia to End Blockade of Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A group of US senators in a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday has condemned the continued blockade of Yemen and urged the American leader to pressure Saudi Arabia to stop the use of blockade tactics in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

"We request that you leverage all influence and tools available, including the potential impact on pending weapons sales, U.S.-Saudi military cooperation, and U.S.-Saudi ties more broadly, to demand that Saudi Arabia immediately and unconditionally stop the use of blockade tactics. The current commercial fuel import standoff must end today and be decoupled from ongoing negotiations," the lawmakers wrote.

The authors of the letter, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and 14 other senior lawmakers, called the blockade the Primary cause of the people's suffering in Yemen as it prevents food, medicine, and other crucial supplies from reaching those who need them during the protracted conflict that started seven years ago.

At the same time, the letter acknowledged the positive consequences of the Biden Administration's steps to address the conflict, including the reverse of Trump's designation of Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization, the end of support for Saudi-led offensive operations, and resume of critical humanitarian assistance to northern Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, as well as repeatedly blocking the Yemeni waters by its warships. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Import Yemen Trump Saudi Same Saudi Arabia 2015 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

8 minutes ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

23 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.