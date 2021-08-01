US Democrats Allege Russia Meddling in 2022 Midterms to Excuse Possible Defeat - Naryshkin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, August 1 (Sputnik) - The United States accusing Russia of meddling in next year's midterm elections is preparing arguments to justify possible failure of the Democratic Party, Russian Foreign Intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Sunday.

During remarks to the national intelligence community earlier this week, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia had already started meddling in 2022 midterm elections in the country.

"We understand why and in pursuit of what goals the US president is talking about this. The Democratic Party is preparing for the midterm elections in 2022 and, obviously, feels some uncertainty and is looking for arguments in case the elections are not successful for the Democratic Party, and therefore for ... Biden," Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.