US Democrats Beat Republicans 94-46% in Face Mask Use During Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Majorities of US women (54 percent), Democrats (61 percent), Northeasterners (54 percent) and those with annual household incomes under $36,000 (51 percent) say they always use masks outside their homes, with Republicans the only subgroup that claims to rarely cover their faces in public, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"The one exception is Republicans, among whom a majority say they wear masks infrequently - either sometimes (18 percent), rarely (9 percent) or never (27 percent)," a press release explaining the poll said.

Gallup noted President Donald Trump's reluctance to wear a mask in public but the release made no attempt to infer a link between the president's behavior and resistance to face coverings by Republican voters.

Images of Trump with his face covered in public are so rare that the president made headlines over the weekend by wearing a mask when visiting injured US service members in a hospital.

When combining "always" and "frequent" mask wearers, the partisan gap on mask use widens to 94 percent for Democrats compared with 46 percent for Republicans, the release said.

When polling data is stratified by other categories such as education and age, Republicans remained the only sub-group in which an overall majority continues to resist wearing masks outside the home.

Republicans who object to wearing masks have said they base their choice on the understanding that surgical masks and cloth face coverings do not prevent the 1.25 micron sized coronavirus from passing through as well as the fact that government can not mandate residents to wear anything.