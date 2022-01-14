UrduPoint.com

US Democrats' Bill On Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

US Senate Democrats have refused to pass a Republican bill to sanction Russia to avoid sabotaging President Joe Biden's diplomatic efforts, while their own bill is largely symbolic and is motivated by a desire not to look soft on Moscow, Robert Singh, a professor of politics at Birkbeck, University of London, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US Senate Democrats have refused to pass a Republican bill to sanction Russia to avoid sabotaging President Joe Biden's diplomatic efforts, while their own bill is largely symbolic and is motivated by a desire not to look soft on Moscow, Robert Singh, a professor of politics at Birkbeck, University of London, told Sputnik on Friday.

The US Senate on Thursday rejected Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill that would impose sanctions within 15 days on companies building and operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Meanwhile, 38 Democrat senators led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez introduced on Wednesday their own bill to sanction Russia in the case it invades Ukraine.

"The extent to which it is designed to put pressure on Moscow is, I think, limited, since most Democrats would support any initiative by the administration - should it decide to do so - to enact new sanctions legislation. So yes, to that extent, the initiative is more symbolic than substantive and is as much, if not more, about partisan politics in the US as it is geo-politics," Singh said.

The Biden administration's officials were on Capitol Hill this week lobbying against the Cruz bill due to concerns it could compromise cooperation between the United States and European partners in early security talks with Russia to address issues in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe London Nord Capitol Hill United States Democrats

Recent Stories

Two social media companies get registrations with ..

Two social media companies get registrations with PTA

5 minutes ago
 Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa ..

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University postpones entrance test

Punjab University postpones entrance test

5 minutes ago
 Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

5 minutes ago
 KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, b ..

KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, border terminals

5 minutes ago
 1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSM ..

1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSMU

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.