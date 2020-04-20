US Democrats Blame Trump, Republicans Blame China for COVID-19 Crisis - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A majority of Democratic voters in the United States blame President Donald Trump for the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the rising death toll while an even bigger share of Republican voters places the blame on China, where the disease originated, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday.

"There's a clear partisan difference of opinion. Sixty percent (60 percent) of Democrats agree... that Trump is more to blame than China and the WHO [World Health Organization]. Seventy-one percent (71 percent) of Republicans and unaffiliated voters by a 46 percent to 39 percent margin disagree," a press release explaining the poll said.

Survey participants were asked whether they agree or disagree with a recent statement by Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy: "The reason that we're in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, is not because of anything the WHO did. It's because of what [President Trump] did," the release said.

Overall, 47 percent of likely US voters disagreed with Murphy, 42 percent agreed and 11 percent were undecided, according to the release.