UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrats Could Allow Remote Voting In Biden Nomination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:57 AM

US Democrats could allow remote voting in Biden nomination

The Democratic Party could adopt rules Tuesday allowing delegates to vote remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic to nominate Joe Biden for 2020 US presidential race, a party official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Democratic Party could adopt rules Tuesday allowing delegates to vote remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic to nominate Joe Biden for 2020 US presidential race, a party official said.

Former vice president Biden is the sole contender on the Democratic side to face Republican Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential vote, but he has yet to formally be nominated.

Biden's last remaining party rival, Bernie Sanders, endorsed him for president in mid-April, saying it was time to unite to defeat Trump.

The Democratic Party convention to officially nominate Biden, set to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has already been pushed from mid-July to the week of August 17 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now a resolution will be submitted to grant the convention committee "maximum flexibility to plan a safe event that guarantees every delegate can accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk," a party official told AFP.

"During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact in August remain unknown, convention planners are exploring a range of contingency options to ensure all delegates will be able to cast ballots and accomplish their business, regardless of their ability to travel and participate in person," the official said.

The resolution will ratify the change of dates, and also give its organizers the possibility of further modifying the Calendar, as well as its format and the size of the event, the party official said.

The proposal would need to be approved by some 450 members of the party leadership, who may be able to vote by mail.

Thousands of people gather every four years for the Republican and Democratic Party conventions in which the presidential candidates are officially nominated.

The Republican Party convention is scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. No changes have yet to be announced.

The virus lockdown has slammed the US economy and upended political campaigning this season.

More than 80,000 people have died in the pandemic in the United States as of late Monday.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Vote Trump Died Charlotte Milwaukee United States May August November 2020 Event All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to receive ass ..

29 seconds ago

Senate offers Fateha for Faisal's mother, former S ..

32 seconds ago

French economic activity down 27% in April: Bank o ..

49 seconds ago

Federal cabinet to meet today discuss situation ar ..

14 minutes ago

Nationwide tally of Coronavirus reaches to 32, 081

33 minutes ago

French economic activity down 27% in April: Bank o ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.