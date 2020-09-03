UrduPoint.com
US Democrats Demand Probe Into Alleged Hatch Act Violations At Trump Convention - Letter

US Democrats have sent a letter to the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) demanding it investigate many alleged violations of the Hatch Act at the Republican National Convention, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Democrats have sent a letter to the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) demanding it investigate many alleged violations of the Hatch Act at the Republican National Convention, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a press release on Thursday.

"Throughout the convention, administration officials repeatedly used their official positions and the White House itself to bolster President [Donald] Trump's reelection campaign," the letter said. "We are alarmed that President Trump and some senior administration officials are actively undermining compliance with - and respect for - the law."

The US Office of Special Counsel is an independent Federal agency that is responsible for investigating and enforcing violations of the Hatch Act, which bans Executive agency employees from participating in certain political campaign activities, Beyer said.

The letter was signed by Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, National Security Subcommittee Chair Stephen Lynch, Government Operations Subcommittee Chair Gerald Connolly and Committee Member Stacey Plaskett, the release said.

"Numerous Administration officials used their official positions and government property and resources for partisan political purposes during the Convention," the release said.

These included a convention speech by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo while he was on official travel abroad and multiple segments filmed on federal property, including Trump speaking with former hostages and people impacted by COVID-19, the release added.

