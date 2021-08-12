UrduPoint.com

US Democrats Favor Free College Tuition While Age, Education Divide Republicans - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Democrats Favor Free College Tuition While Age, Education Divide Republicans - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US adults generally support making tuition free at public colleges and universities for all US students, albeit with sizable partisan and demographic differences, a new poll by the PEW Research Center revealed.

"Among all US adults, 63 percent favor making tuition at public colleges free, including 34 percent who strongly favor the proposal. Slightly more than a third oppose tuition-free college (36 percent), with 20 percent strongly opposed," a press release explaining the poll said on Wednesday.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly favor making college tuition free for all American students (85 percent . While 63 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners oppose free college while 36 percent support the idea, the release said.

However, Republicans under age 30 are nearly twice as likely as those over 65 to support free college (45 percent versus 23 percent), the release added.

In addition, Republicans with college degrees mostly oppose making free tuition all American students, while the proposal draws more support from Republicans who do not have a four-year degree, according to the release.

PEW surveyed a panel of 10,221 US adults from July 8-18, 2021. The panel is weighted to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation and education. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Related Topics

Education July All From Race

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

2 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

2 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.