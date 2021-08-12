US Democrats Favor Free College Tuition While Age, Education Divide Republicans - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US adults generally support making tuition free at public colleges and universities for all US students, albeit with sizable partisan and demographic differences, a new poll by the PEW Research Center revealed.

"Among all US adults, 63 percent favor making tuition at public colleges free, including 34 percent who strongly favor the proposal. Slightly more than a third oppose tuition-free college (36 percent), with 20 percent strongly opposed," a press release explaining the poll said on Wednesday.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly favor making college tuition free for all American students (85 percent . While 63 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners oppose free college while 36 percent support the idea, the release said.

However, Republicans under age 30 are nearly twice as likely as those over 65 to support free college (45 percent versus 23 percent), the release added.

In addition, Republicans with college degrees mostly oppose making free tuition all American students, while the proposal draws more support from Republicans who do not have a four-year degree, according to the release.

PEW surveyed a panel of 10,221 US adults from July 8-18, 2021. The panel is weighted to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation and education. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.