US Democrats Move Presidential Debate To DC With No Audience Over COVID-19 - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

US Democrats Move Presidential Debate to DC With No Audience Over COVID-19 - Spokesperson

US Democrats decided to move Sunday's debate between Presidential hopefuls from the state of Arizona to Washington, DC and cancel plans for live audience amid the coronavirus outbreak, a party spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US Democrats decided to move Sunday's debate between Presidential hopefuls from the state of Arizona to Washington, DC and cancel plans for live audience amid the coronavirus outbreak, a party spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa announced on Thursday.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to reduce cross-country travel, all parties decided to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in DC with no live audience," Hinojosa twitted.

