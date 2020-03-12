US Democrats Move Presidential Debate to DC With No Audience Over COVID-19 - Spokesperson

US Democrats decided to move Sunday's debate between Presidential hopefuls from the state of Arizona to Washington, DC and cancel plans for live audience amid the coronavirus outbreak, a party spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa announced on Thursday

"Out of an abundance of caution and to reduce cross-country travel, all parties decided to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in DC with no live audience," Hinojosa twitted.