US Democrats Postpone July Convention 1 Month To Dodge Covid-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:57 PM

US Democrats Postpone July Convention 1 Month to Dodge Covid-19 Pandemic

US Democrats will postpone their presidential convention by more than a month to August 17, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US Democrats will postpone their presidential convention by more than a month to August 17, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Thursday.

"In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," DNC Chief Executive Joe Solmonese said in a statement.

"During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders."

The convention, originally slated for July 13, will be held in the US city of Milwaukee.

