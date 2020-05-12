UrduPoint.com
US Democrats Protest Plans To Divert Russian Deterrence Funds To Mexico Border Wall

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Democrats Protest Plans to Divert Russian Deterrence Funds to Mexico Border Wall

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US Democrats from the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to the Secretaries of State and Defense on Monday to protest against plans to slash funding of the anti-Russia European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) for the sake of building a wall along the border with Mexico.

"We write to express our deep concern with the decision to divert millions of Dollars from the European Deterrence Initiative to President Trump's border wall," the letter said. "Taking funds from the European Deterrence Initiative undermines US security by degrading the mission-readiness of US forces in Europe, reneging on commitments to our allies and partners, and signaling to Russia that funds meant for Europe are at risk of being hijacked for other purposes."

Nineteen lawmakers, including the Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Pentagon chief Mark Esper to "immediately cease the use of these critical funds" to prop up the wall project.

They said that relations between the United States and Russia are at an all-time low and accused Moscow of waging a non-stop disinformation war amid the coronavirus pandemic. EDI, announced in 2014, enables the United States to enhance its "deterrence posture" in Europe, increase the readiness of its forces there, support the collective defense of NATO allies.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that the military buildup by NATO and the United States in Europe and near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.

