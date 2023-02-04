UrduPoint.com

US Democrats Ready To Battle For Biden As He Mulls Second Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 10:13 PM

US Democrats ready to battle for Biden as he mulls second term

It once looked like an outside bet, but US President Joe Biden's bid for a second term is being treated as a given among grassroots Democrats plotting the course to the next election at their winter get-together

The octogenarian leader, who was due to deliver the headlining address on Friday at the Democratic National Committee's convention, is something of a rock star for activists eager to hear him speak at a plush hotel in historic Philadelphia.

"All of you have to be his... evangelist in the next two years," Ken Martin, the leader of the Minnesota Democratic Party, told a panel discussion ahead of Biden's speech, expected later in the afternoon.

"There has been no president that has done more in the past two years," he added, pointing to the once-in-a-generation package Biden signed into law to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure, and his efforts to boost unionized labor.

Firing up campaigners who had traveled from America's four corners to strategize for the 2024 campaign, he told the audience: "We've got to get out there... sell that to the American people."

