UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrats Ready To Work With Russia To Cut Nuclear Stockpiles In Case Of Election Win

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

US Democrats Ready to Work With Russia to Cut Nuclear Stockpiles in Case of Election Win

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US Democrats are willing to work with Russia to reduce nuclear arsenals and negotiate an arms control accord in case of the victory at the upcoming presidential election, according to their Party Platform 2020.

"Just as was the case during the height of the Cold War, it's in our interest to work with Russia to verifiably limit and reduce our nuclear stockpiles. We will build on this foundation to negotiate arms control agreements that reflect the emergence of new players like China, capture new technologies, and move the world back from the nuclear precipice," the platform reads.

The party pledged commitment to strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, pushing for the ratification of the UN Arms Trade Treaty and Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control regime between the two countries.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to be the Democratic presidential nominee to face President Donald Trump in the upcoming election scheduled for November 3.

Related Topics

Election World United Nations Russia China Nuclear Trump November Democrats 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

3 minutes ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

15 minutes ago

NLCC says Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa are locusts f ..

21 minutes ago

Waqar Younis reviews second Test in virtual media ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Another achievement by Sharjah Airpor ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.9 million, de ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.