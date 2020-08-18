US Democrats Ready to Work With Russia to Cut Nuclear Stockpiles in Case of Election Win

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US Democrats are willing to work with Russia to reduce nuclear arsenals and negotiate an arms control accord in case of the victory at the upcoming presidential election, according to their Party Platform 2020.

"Just as was the case during the height of the Cold War, it's in our interest to work with Russia to verifiably limit and reduce our nuclear stockpiles. We will build on this foundation to negotiate arms control agreements that reflect the emergence of new players like China, capture new technologies, and move the world back from the nuclear precipice," the platform reads.

The party pledged commitment to strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, pushing for the ratification of the UN Arms Trade Treaty and Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control regime between the two countries.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to be the Democratic presidential nominee to face President Donald Trump in the upcoming election scheduled for November 3.