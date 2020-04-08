(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Democrats are proposing an immediate increase of the planned $250 billion in aid for small businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, even before Congress take up a larger CARES 2 legislative package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

The amount matches $250 billion also proposed by President Donald Trump for small businesses on Tuesday, with Democrats seeking extra funds for hospitals and increased production of protective equipment.

"Congressional Democrats are calling for: $250 billion in assistance to small businesses, with $125 billion channeled through community-based financial institutions that serve farmers, family, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits in rural, tribal, suburban and urban communities across our country, and improvements to ensure all eligible small businesses can access this critical funding and are not turned away by banks," the release said.

In addition to aid for businesses, Democrats want another $100 billion for hospitals, community health centers and health systems, and $150 billion to help for workers on the front lines of the crisis, including production and distribution of national rapid testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the release said.

The Democrat proposal also includes a 15 percent increase in food stamp benefits.

The release characterized the plan as interim emergency legislation, apart from a second CARES Act that would complement the first $2 trillion CARES bill that was recently signed into law.