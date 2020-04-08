UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrats Seek To Expand Trump's Proposed $250Bln In Small Business Aid - Lawmakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

US Democrats Seek to Expand Trump's Proposed $250Bln in Small Business Aid - Lawmakers

US Democrats are proposing an immediate increase of the planned $250 billion in aid for small businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, even before Congress take up a larger CARES 2 legislative package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Democrats are proposing an immediate increase of the planned $250 billion in aid for small businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, even before Congress take up a larger CARES 2 legislative package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

The amount matches $250 billion also proposed by President Donald Trump for small businesses on Tuesday, with Democrats seeking extra funds for hospitals and increased production of protective equipment.

"Congressional Democrats are calling for: $250 billion in assistance to small businesses, with $125 billion channeled through community-based financial institutions that serve farmers, family, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits in rural, tribal, suburban and urban communities across our country, and improvements to ensure all eligible small businesses can access this critical funding and are not turned away by banks," the release said.

In addition to aid for businesses, Democrats want another $100 billion for hospitals, community health centers and health systems, and $150 billion to help for workers on the front lines of the crisis, including production and distribution of national rapid testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the release said.

The Democrat proposal also includes a 15 percent increase in food stamp benefits.

The release characterized the plan as interim emergency legislation, apart from a second CARES Act that would complement the first $2 trillion CARES bill that was recently signed into law.

Related Topics

Senate Minority Trump Nancy Democrats Congress Women Family All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Swat inaugurates sanitizers' w ..

1 minute ago

Top US Doctor Sees COVID-19 Crisis Easing After De ..

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts

1 minute ago

Islamabad police decides to conduct meetings via v ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris fighting Indian Army, COVID-19 simultan ..

5 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolishes encroachm ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.