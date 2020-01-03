The United States 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, as well as US Senator Chris Murphy, have opposed President Donald Trump's recent move that resulted in the killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and expressed fear of further conflict escalation between Washington and Tehran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, as well as US Senator Chris Murphy, have opposed President Donald Trump's recent move that resulted in the killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and expressed fear of further conflict escalation between Washington and Tehran.

"Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more Dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one," Sanders tweeted.

Biden said that though "no American will mourn Qassem Soleimani's passing," the killing was a "hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region."

"The administration's statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action almost certainly will have the opposite effect ... I'm not privy to the intelligence and much remains unknown, but Iran will surely respond.

We could be on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East," Biden said.

Yang said on his twitter account that American people did not need a war with Iran and called for protecting "our people" in the Middle East.

Warren warned of further escalation of the situation with Iran following the assassination of Soleimani.

"Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war," Warren tweeted.

In addition, Murphy tweeted that the killing of "the second most powerful person in Iran" might trigger a big regional military confrontation.

Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsay Graham, a republican and Trump's ally, supported the decision and threatened Tehran by saying "if you want more, you will get more."