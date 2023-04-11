US Democrats to Hold National Convention in Chicago - Reports

Close
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 08:47 PM

The US Democratic National Committee has chosen to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The US Democratic National Committee has chosen to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden called Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker on Tuesday to inform him of the decision, the report said.

Scheduled for August 19-22 next year, the convention will hold daytime events at the McCormick Place Convention Center and evening events at the United Center, which was the site of the 1996 Democratic convention.

It is expected to attract 5,000-7,000 delegates and alternates, who will be housed in 30 hotels, as well as up to 50,000 visitors to the city.

