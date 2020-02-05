US Democrats to Release Iowa Caucus Results By 5 PM - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The results of the Democratic caucus in Iowa may be released by 5 p.m. ET (10pm GMT) after a lengthy delay caused by a technical glitch, US media reported on Tuesday.

"Iowa Democratic Party says it will release caucus results by 5 p.m. ET," the Washington Post reported.