US Democrats Top Republicans in Embracing Coronavirus Vaccines By 82-53% Margin - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) More than two thirds of US adults consider available coronavirus vaccines to be safe and effective, although opinions vary widely between Democrat and Republican voters, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Eighty-two percent (82 percent) of Democrats have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 53 percent who are Very Confident. But only 56 percent of Republicans are confident in the vaccine, including 31 percent who are Very Confident," a press release explaining the poll said.

Overall acceptance of vaccines was reported by 69 percent of those surveyed, the release said.

Democrats were also more likely than Republicans to say they had been vaccinated by a 69-52 percent margin, the release added.