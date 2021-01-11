UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrats Will Move Forward With Trump Impeachment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:35 PM

US Democrats will move forward with Trump impeachment

US Democratic Party is set to pass a resolution in the House of Representatives on Monday calling upon Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment of the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from power, declaring him "unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office"

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :US Democratic Party is set to pass a resolution in the House of Representatives on Monday calling upon Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment of the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from power, declaring him "unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office".

"We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members. "Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor." According to reports, Vice President Pence is reluctant over Trump's removal as the president through the use of either the 25th amendment or impeachment process, fearing that it could push Trump to act rashly.

But Pence has eventually retained the option of invoking the 25th amendment if Trump "become more unstable", the reports said.

The latest effort to remove Trump from office follows his supporters' deadly breach of US Capitol, where the lawmakers were busy certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

"In protecting our constitution and our democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi wrote in her letter. "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action." House majority leader Steny Hoyer will request unanimous consent to bring up the 25th amendment resolution on Monday.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Democracy Trump Nancy 2020 From

Recent Stories

China announces 103 new coronavirus cases

8 minutes ago

Country’ enemies are attempting to create unrest ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers 23,315 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's export falls 15.4 pct in 1st 10 days of ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Central Election Commission Chief Confirms ..

2 minutes ago

FAB issues five-year US$500 million Sukuk

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.