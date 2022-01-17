US Demonizing Republika Srpska to Meddle in BiH Internal Affairs - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States is pursuing a policy of demonizing Republika Srpska in an effort to reform the structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), meddling in the internal affairs of the Balkan nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Now active attempts are being made to transform Bosnia from a state with two entities and three state-forming peoples with equal rights into a unitary state. And with the encouragement of some Western countries, especially the United States, the demonization of the Republika Srpska and its leadership is being used for these unseemly purposes," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic-Radman.

Washington has ignored all calls to refrain from meddling in BiH's internal affairs and appointed a special representative for electoral reform in the state, the diplomat went on.

"We consider this very indicative regarding the approach of the United States to issues in the Western Balkans," the minister added.

He also outlined "the obvious discrimination against Bosnian Croats" and expressed hope that the European Union will cease to treat BiH as "its zone of influence" and advocate for the return to the principles of the US-brokered 1995 Dayton Peace Accords. The latter formed two autonomous entities within the country - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - three years after the dissolution of Yugoslavia, and proclamation of independence by Bosnia and Herzegovina in a civil war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs, and Croats.