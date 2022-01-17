UrduPoint.com

US Demonizing Republika Srpska To Meddle In BiH Internal Affairs - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:52 PM

US Demonizing Republika Srpska to Meddle in BiH Internal Affairs - Moscow

The United States is pursuing a policy of demonizing Republika Srpska in an effort to reform the structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), meddling in the internal affairs of the Balkan nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States is pursuing a policy of demonizing Republika Srpska in an effort to reform the structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), meddling in the internal affairs of the Balkan nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Now active attempts are being made to transform Bosnia from a state with two entities and three state-forming peoples with equal rights into a unitary state. And with the encouragement of some Western countries, especially the United States, the demonization of the Republika Srpska and its leadership is being used for these unseemly purposes," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic-Radman.

Washington has ignored all calls to refrain from meddling in BiH's internal affairs and appointed a special representative for electoral reform in the state, the diplomat went on.

"We consider this very indicative regarding the approach of the United States to issues in the Western Balkans," the minister added.

He also outlined "the obvious discrimination against Bosnian Croats" and expressed hope that the European Union will cease to treat BiH as "its zone of influence" and advocate for the return to the principles of the US-brokered 1995 Dayton Peace Accords. The latter formed two autonomous entities within the country - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - three years after the dissolution of Yugoslavia, and proclamation of independence by Bosnia and Herzegovina in a civil war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs, and Croats.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Independence Dayton Bosnia And Herzegovina United States Muslim All From

Recent Stories

LESCO wins Wapda Hockey Tournament

LESCO wins Wapda Hockey Tournament

1 minute ago
 85 % schoolchildren vaccinated: Dr Yasmin Rashid

85 % schoolchildren vaccinated: Dr Yasmin Rashid

1 minute ago
 At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district ..

At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district official

1 minute ago
 Sahiwal encounter: Lahore High Court summons prose ..

Sahiwal encounter: Lahore High Court summons prosecutor general Punjab on appeal ..

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders WAPDA to pay compensation to ..

Supreme Court orders WAPDA to pay compensation to Tarbela Dam affectees

4 minutes ago
 UN Food Agency Says Over $138Mln Needed to Help Ho ..

UN Food Agency Says Over $138Mln Needed to Help Horn of Africa Farmers Hit by Dr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.