US Denial of Flu Vaccinations For Detained Migrants Endangers Children - Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The US policy of refusing to provide flu vaccines to detailed migrant families is both immoral and dangerous, a group of US senators charged in a letter to acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan and Health Secretary Alex Azar on Monday.

"This dangerous decision not to administer vaccinations for a disease that has already proven fatal to migrant children in CBP's [Custom and Border Protection] custody is immoral and irresponsible, placing entire communities at risk of the flu and its associated complications," the senators wrote.

The letter noted that of seven children who have died in DHS custody, at least three perished, in part, due to complications from the flu.

The letter also challenged the Department of Homeland Security's claim that a flu vaccine was unnecessary because migrants would only be detained for short periods, noting recent Trump administration rule changes that allow indefinite detention of migrants.

This action is also is at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that all individuals above the age of 6 months, including immigrants, receive a flu vaccine by the end of next month, the letter said.

The letter was signed by Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Jack Reed, Patty Murray, Tom Carper, and Mazie Hirono.