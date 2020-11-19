UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Denies 2 Airlines' Requests To Fly Humanitarian Cargo To Cuba - Transportation Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Denies 2 Airlines' Requests to Fly Humanitarian Cargo to Cuba - Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The US refused to exempt two charter airline firms from a ban on flights between the United States and Cuba after the State Department ruled the flights were not eligible for a humanitarian exemption, the Transportation Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We received guidance from the Department of State that the applications did not fall within the specified exceptions, and that grant of the requested authority would not be in the foreign policy interests of the United States," the release said. "Accordingly, DOT [Transportation Department] has issued an order denying the requested exemptions.

"

Skyway Enterprises and IBC Airways, Inc. (IBC) said their proposed flights are humanitarian in nature and therefore should be permitted under the exceptions in the DOT's charter suspension order, the release said.

Both companies requested exemptions from to operate small-aircraft all-cargo charter flights between Miami and Havana, the release added.

The Trump administration largely reversed an opening of commerce between the US and Cuba under the Obama administration, which for a period opened the island to American tourists despite a Cold War-era embargo against the communist ruled island imposed by Congress in the 1960s.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Trump Havana Miami United States Cuba Congress Commerce From

Recent Stories

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.