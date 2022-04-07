UrduPoint.com

US Denies Export Privileges To Russian Carriers Aeroflot, Azur Air, Utair - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The United States on Thursday denied export privileges to three Russian airlines due to violations of export controls imposed on Russia, the Commerce Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States on Thursday denied export privileges to three Russian airlines due to violations of export controls imposed on Russia, the Commerce Department said.

"Today, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S.

Axelrod issued orders denying the export privileges of three Russian Airlines - Aeroflot, Azur Air, and UTair - due to ongoing export violations related to comprehensive export controls on Russia imposed by the Commerce Department," the press release said.

The restrictions on export privileges is a reminder to parties in Russia and the rest of the world that US legal authorities are substantial, far-reaching and have a meaningful impact on global commerce by parties found to be in violation of US law, the press release added.

