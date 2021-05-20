US Denies Involvement in DarkSide Hackers' Loss of Network Access - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US government was not behind the disruption of DarkSide hacker group's network access, Washington Post reported referring to US officials.

On May 13, the DarkSide group, which claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline on May 7, said that it had lost access to its servers used to store stolen data and ransom collected for unlocking computer networks or refraining from releasing victims' data online. Wall Street Journal reported on May 14 that the group claimed that it will be dissolved.

According to Washington Post reports, neither US military cyber-operators nor other agencies took any actions against DarkSide, while cybersecurity experts said that the group's disappearance could be a ploy.

On May 7, Colonial Pipeline, the US operator of pipelines, was hit by a DarkSide ransomware cyberattack. The company had to shut down several systems what led to rising gasoline prices in the country.