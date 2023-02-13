US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

The White House's National Security Council on Monday dismissed China's claim that the United States has illegally sent more than 10 high-altitude balloons into its airspace over the past year

"Any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC is false," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Twitter.

She added that the claim was "the latest example of China scrambling to do damage control" after allegedly sending a surveillance balloon over the US a few weeks ago that sparked a diplomatic fervor.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing earlier Monday that the US commonly violated the airspace of other countries and had sent more than 10 balloons without permission into Chinese airspace over the past year.

The US has contended that China operates an intelligence-gathering surveillance balloon program in more than 40 countries across five continents. Beijing, however, maintains that the balloon, which was shot down by the US Air Force on February 4, was a research satellite collecting weather data that had blown off course.

The US has since shot down another three unidentified aerial objects in North American skies.