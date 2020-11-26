US Denies Permit for Gold, Copper Mine in Southwest Alaska - Army Corps of Engineers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The United States has denied providing a permit for the controversial Pebble copper and gold mine in the state of Alaska, which may threat to the state's wild nature, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District issued a record of decision that denies the Pebble Limited Partnership's permit application to develop a copper-molybdenum-gold mine in southwest Alaska under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act," the statement said as quoted by local media.

The decision brought an end to the years-long dispute over creating a giant production project near the world's largest wild sockeye salmon fishery.

"USACE determined that the applicant's plan for the discharge of fill material does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest," the statement said.

The assessment was based on in-depth analysis of project alternatives and examination for technical information, the statement added.

The previous Obama administration blocked the project but in May of 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Pebble Limited agreed to settle by reaching an agreement, which gave the company 30 months to submit permits for the mine.

A group of local environmental organizations, businesses and native Alaskans fought for more than a decade to prevent mining as the area's waterways feed into Bristol Bay, which is a home of a valuable fishery.