US Denies Privileges To Individual, Companies In Iran Export Case - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:25 PM

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) denied on Wednesday the export privileges of Kenneth Peter Scott and two companies he owns for 20 years for allegedly attempting to export communications equipment to Iran without authorization, according to a release

"BIS will not tolerate exporters using third countries as transshipment points to prohibited destinations such as Iran and providing false statements to law enforcement agents to cover up such illicit activities," said Assistant Secretary Matthew Axelrod in the release.

The denial resolves five alleged violations of export regulations by Scott Communications, Inc. and Mission Communications, LLC, related to efforts to export two radios to Jordan with the knowledge that they were destined for Iran without the required license. The companies also failed to maintain appropriate records and file Electronic Export Information (EEI). Scott himself also made false or misleading statements to FBI and BIS agents.

The companies admitted to the alleged conduct as part of the settlement.

