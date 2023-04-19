UrduPoint.com

US Denies Proxy War With Russia But Involved In Many Aspects In Ukraine Conflict - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 08:40 AM

US Denies Proxy War With Russia But Involved in Many Aspects in Ukraine Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US administration denies it is in a proxy war with Russia, but leaked US intelligence data confirm the United States has provided more than $40 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as advanced weapons systems, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, recently leaked images show classified US intelligence and military assessments and indicate how deeply Washington is involved in many aspects of the conflict in Ukraine.

Maps, battle plans, likely battlefield outcomes, the strength and location of Russian defenses, weapons systems used by both sides, casualty estimates, summaries of intercepted conversations and assessments of special forces capabilities and expended ammunition are shown on maps used by US intelligence.

The US uses its vast array of surveillance and spying tools - satellites and signals intelligence - to keep Ukraine ahead of Russia's plans, the leaked documents confirm.

Despite that, the Biden administration denies the "proxy war" label, alleging that the conflict is a defensive war Kiev did not begin and claiming Ukraine is fighting for its survival.

In March, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Russia poses no danger to Washington or NATO and said the US is paying for a "proxy war" with Russia.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Donetsk Kiev United States February March Post From Billion Satellites

Recent Stories

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

5 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

6 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

6 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

6 hours ago
 Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

8 hours ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.