US Denies Proxy War With Russia But Involved in Many Aspects in Ukraine Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US administration denies it is in a proxy war with Russia, but leaked US intelligence data confirm the United States has provided more than $40 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as advanced weapons systems, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, recently leaked images show classified US intelligence and military assessments and indicate how deeply Washington is involved in many aspects of the conflict in Ukraine.

Maps, battle plans, likely battlefield outcomes, the strength and location of Russian defenses, weapons systems used by both sides, casualty estimates, summaries of intercepted conversations and assessments of special forces capabilities and expended ammunition are shown on maps used by US intelligence.

The US uses its vast array of surveillance and spying tools - satellites and signals intelligence - to keep Ukraine ahead of Russia's plans, the leaked documents confirm.

Despite that, the Biden administration denies the "proxy war" label, alleging that the conflict is a defensive war Kiev did not begin and claiming Ukraine is fighting for its survival.

In March, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Russia poses no danger to Washington or NATO and said the US is paying for a "proxy war" with Russia.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.