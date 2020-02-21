UrduPoint.com
US Denies Visa To Another Russian Diplomat Scheduled To Address UN - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:44 PM

The United States failed to issue a visa to another Russian diplomat who was scheduled to participate in a UN meeting addressing the terrorism threat, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said during the meeting on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United States failed to issue a visa to another Russian diplomat who was scheduled to participate in a UN meeting addressing the terrorism threat, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said during the meeting on Friday.

"As you may have noticed on the preliminary agenda for today's meeting, initially, there was supposed to be another Russian representative speaking today. And his absence in the room is the result of the host country not fulfilling its obligations under the agreement on the UN central offices, when it comes to allocating visas," Nebenzia said.

He added that such activities seriously damage Washington's reputation, and hinder multilateral efforts to combat terrorism.

Earlier in the week, the start of a meeting of the UN Committee on Disarmament was postponed for 10 days due to the US refusal to grant a visa to the head of the Russian delegation participating in the session.

