UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Denies Visas To 18 Russian Diplomats During UNGA Sixth Committee Forum - Representative

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:40 AM

US Denies Visas to 18 Russian Diplomats During UNGA Sixth Committee Forum - Representative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The United States has denied visas to 18 Russian diplomats at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Sixth Committee, which deals with legal issues, Russia's Deputy Permanent UN Representative Gennady Kuzmin has announced.

"The Russian delegation did not get 18 visas. This week, not a single visa was issued," Kuzmin said on Monday, adding that among the people who were denied visas was an interpreter who was supposed to translate statements from the Russian delegation into English.

Last week, Kuzmin told Sputnik that the UNGA Sixth Committee had taken a pause in its work because of US visa problems that several diplomats (from Iran, Russia, Cuba and other states) faced.

The Russian delegation planned to present three draft resolutions at the UNGA this week with the aim of preventing a space arms race, Acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office at Geneva Andrey Belousov told Sputnik on Monday.

The resolutions have to do with transparency in outer space and the deployment of weapons in space.

Belousov also said that Russia wants to propose to shift the location of the UNGA First Committee - which deals with questions of disarmament and international security - from New York to Vienna or Geneva, amid obstacles Russian diplomats have faced when trying to obtain US visas.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Russia Vienna Geneva New York United States Cuba Visa From Race

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

6 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

7 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

7 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

7 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

7 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.